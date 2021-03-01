Morvant man shot dead

A 56-year-old man was shot dead in Morvant on Saturday morning, bringing the murder toll to 26 for the year.

He has been identified as Terrence “Boycou” Blackman of Charpentier Hill, Mon Repos Road, Morvant.

Police said at about 5 am on Saturday, residents heard a gunshot. When they checked at about 6.50 am, they found Blackman dead on the road with a gunshot wound to the head.

Crime scene investigators arrived and found a 9mm casing along with other bits of evidence.

Blackman’s body was removed to the Forensic Science Center.