Man shot at in Barataria after buying drinks

File photo

A 31-year-old man narrowly escaped death after he gave money to some friends to buy drinks on Saturday night.

Police said the man went to a spot on Seventh Avenue, Malick, at around 9 pm, where he met with some friends and gave them $400 to buy drinks.

As the man left the area he was confronted by a man who shot at him.

The man ran to his car and drove off as his attacker continued shooting, hitting the car several times. The intended target was not wounded.

Members of the North Eastern Division Task Force went to the scene with Morvant police. Investigators from the Morvant CID are continuing enquiries.

Police said the man who was shot at was not known to police.