Lewis, Harley win gold medals at Long Course champs

Jamal Neptune participates in the 100m freestyle on Friday at the National Age Group Long Course Championships at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva. - Marvin Hamilton

DENICHA Lewis and Jahmia Harley were among the standout performers when the Amateur Swimming Association of TT National Age Group Long Course Championships concluded at the National Aquatic Centre, on Sunday.

Lewis of Flying Fish took gold in the girls 15-17 100m butterfly in one minute, 07.51 seconds (1:07.51), followed by Caitlyn Look Long in 1:08.50 and Zoe Anthony in 1:09.95.

There was also no stopping Lewis in the girls 15-17 50m freestyle as she sprinted to gold in 27.61. Gabrielle Vickles of Tidal Wave Aquatics earned silver in 27.90 and Arielle Dickson of Flying Fish touched the wall in third position in 28.95.

Harley of Tidal Wave won the girls 18 and over 100m butterfly in 1:08.79, Jada Chatoor of Marlins was second in 1:13.30 and Eden Edwards was third in 1:23.80. Harley was the lone competitor in the girls 18 and Over 200m backstroke, finishing in 2:35.17 to win gold.

Liam Carrington of Petrotrin Barracudas Swim Club continued to dominate his competitors with more gold medals. In the boys 11-12 200m backstroke he finished in 2:36.28 to earn top spot and also took first place in the boys 11-12 100m butterfly in 1:11.52. He won another gold medal in the boys 11-12 50m freestyle when he clocked 28.06 seconds.

Cherelle Thompson continued to prepare for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal swim in the girls 18 and Over 50m freestyle in 26.37.