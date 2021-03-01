Kent, Paul win double gold at NAAA meet

Cyril Sumner of Memphis Pioneers placed first in the under 20 800m event at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. - Ayanna Kinsale

KIMANI Kent and Gianna Paul both won two gold medals each when the National Association of Athletics Administrations series three test event was held at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, on Sunday.

Events are being held recently to get athletes accustomed to competing during the covid19 pandemic. In the boys Under-17 high jump, Kent of Tobago Falcons captured gold with a leap of 1.65 metres. He also showed his prowess on the track by winning the boys Under-17 110m hurdles in 15.91.

Paul of Concorde took gold in the girls Under-17 high jump with an effort of 1.55m and like Kent, took top spot in a hurdles event when she grabbed gold in the girls Under-17 100m hurdles in 15.24.

In other events, Lorenzo Luces of Toco TAFAC copped gold in the boys Under-20 triple jump with a 14.74m jump.

There were a number of 400m hurdles events on the day with Shanika Belfon of Tobago Select winning the girls Under-20 event in one minute, 08.75 seconds (1:08.75), Dorian Charles of Pt Fortin New Jets took the boys Under-17 finals in 57.61, Brian Morris of Cougars snatched gold in the boys Under-20 in 59.95 and Jenna Marie Thomas, representing IG Fastlane, took top spot in the girls Under-17 race in 1:13.56.