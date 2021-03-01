Judge to rule on Sean Luke trial evidence on Monday

FOUR more prosecution witnesses testified at the voir dire for the second man charged with the murder of six-year-old Sean Luke in 2006.

The voir dire for Richard Chatoo began on Friday, and continued on Monday with three police officers –acting Supt Sean Dhillpaul, Insp Learie Figaro and Sgt Richardson Elvin – and their former colleague, Nawraj Ramdhan, giving evidence at the session, at which the defence challenges the admissibility of certain evidence the prosecution intends to lead at the trial.

All four men testified virtually from the San Fernando High Court.

Chatoo, 30, and Akeel Mitchell, 28, are before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds at a judge-alone trial.

At Monday’s session, Ramsumair-Hinds said she would rule on Mitchell’s voir dire on March 8.

The voir dire continues on Wednesday, when Elvin will return to complete his testimony and the prosecution is expected to call two other police officers. Wednesday’s session will also be held virtually.

The actual trial is expected to begin on March 15.

It is alleged that on a date unknown, between March 25 and 29, 2006, in Couva, the two men murdered Luke. They have both pleaded not guilty.

Mitchell and Chatoo are represented by attorneys Mario Merritt, Evans Welch, Kirby Joseph, Randall Raphael, Kelston Pope and Gabriel Hernandez. State attorneys Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith are prosecuting.