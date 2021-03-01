Immigration services continue at Piarco despite covid19 outbreak

THE Ministry of National Security said on Monday all covid19-preventative measures were in place to ensure the continuity of Immigration Division services at Piarco Airport.

This statement came after media reports of a number of officers being infected and their colleagues being quarantined.

The release said the permanent secretaries of the Ministry of National Security, Gary Joseph and Nataki Atiba-Dilchan, met with acting Chief Immigration Officer Derek Craigwell "to discuss current immigration-related issues.

This came after a meeting with the Minister of National Security Stuart Young, who reportedly "expressed concern" at the covid19 outbreak among immigration officers and the consequences.

The parties discussed the continued provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for immigration officers stationed at the airport.

"Measures are also in place to maintain continuous immigration services for both incoming and departing passengers," the release said.

The meeting also heard that the Airports Authority has continued to sanitise all work spaces at the airport regularly, according to Ministry of Health guidelines.

It also said the Ministry of National Security would "continue to provide all necessary resources to ensure the well-being of its officers," and that the circumstances that led to immigration officers testing positive were being looked at.

"There is preliminary evidence that suggests that the contraction of covid19 may not have been directly associated with the official performance of duties by personnel."