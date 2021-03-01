Hetmyer, Chase available for Test series

Shimron Hetmyer - CWI Media

WEST Indies pair Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase passed the latest fitness test and will be available for selection for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on March 21.

Hetmyer and Chase did not previously meet the required standard and were not selected for the T20 and 50-over series against Sri Lanka. The T20 series starts on Wednesday.

Director of cricket at Cricket West Indies Jimmy Adams confirmed on Monday that the players passed the fitness test. No information was given concerning fast bowlers Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell who also failed fitness tests.