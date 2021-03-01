CAL and ExporTT partner to boost local exports

A Caribbean Airlines sign at Piarco International Airport. A release on Monday said Caribbean Airlines Cargo has partnered with ExporTT to better connect TT businesses to regional and international markets. - ROGER JACOB

Caribbean Airlines Cargo has partnered with ExporTT to better connect Trinidad and Tobago businesses to regional and international markets in an effort to boost the country’s economic recovery following covid19.

In a release on Monday, the state air carrier said that the two entities have formed a strategic alignment, operating on the understanding that they share similar goals and service many of the same clients. The partnership will focus on information sharing, incentives and joint export promotions.

Through this alliance, first-time exporters from TT will benefit from discounts of five to ten per cent off freight to and from destinations served directly by Caribbean Airlines Cargo. Additionally, the airline will also offer five per cent discounts on freight to all exporters on the shipment of samples to these destinations.

“The development of the export sector will boost TT’s recovery from covid19-related economic challenges. We look forward to building resilient linkages with ExporTT in support of local exporters, with the promise of seeing our economy return to prosperity,” Caribbean Airlines’ head of corporate communications Dionne Ligoure said in the release.

ExporTT’s acting general manager Dhanraj Harrypersad added, “We are happy to partner with Caribbean Airlines Cargo in supporting our clients to explore key markets in the Caribbean and North America where there are high concentrations of the Caribbean diaspora.”

ExporTT is also a state enterprise and the sole national export facilitation organisation in the country. Its aim is to diversify the export sector through the growth of non-energy, manufacturing and services exports.

Caribbean Airlines Cargo facilitates the movement of general, perishable and other types of cargo throughout the Caribbean and cities around the globe.

The airline currently transports cargo on its flights to destinations including but not limited to Miami, Toronto, New York, Jamaica, Guyana and Barbados. Caribbean Airlines Cargo continues to accept payment in TT dollars for shipments.

Like most airlines, Caribbean Airlines has been under significant pressure because of covid19 restrictions. Since March 22, TT’s borders have been closed. Last month, the airline announced it had recorded a $738 million operating loss for 2020, following a $76 million operating profit in 2019.