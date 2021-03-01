Police seize bleached polymer notes in Rio Claro

The bleached $5 bills police found in Rio Claro. Photo via TTPS. -

Police have found bleached polymer banknotes in Rio Claro.

Reports said police searched several houses in Rio Claro on Sunday.

At a house in Enid Village they found 61 $5 polymer bills soaking in liquid in two containers, as well as some plastic sheets cut into the size of dollar bills.

Police seized the items and interviewed several people in the area. No one was arrested.

The new polymer bills come with a list of security features including physical nodes at the bottom left of the bill, a transparent window at the top of the bill and special ink features which can only be seen under ultraviolet light.