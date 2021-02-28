Venezuelan cancer patient dies

Dominga Pagola. -

Venezuelan cancer patient Dominga Pagola, 57, has died.

An update on Sunday on the GoFundMe page set up to pay her medical expenses said she left "with our Lord."

"I know that she will be an angel for all of us. There are no words to thank all those who collaborated with Mrs Dominga for her recovery," the update said.

"Due to the lack of immediate care in Trinidad, she became even more complicated."

Her daughter Maria Romero confirmed the news saying, "Yes, sadly my mum died this morning. Thank you for your support in helping us."

Funeral arrangements are ongoing. The family did not give further details.

Pagola, a biology teacher and mother of two from Tucupita, was diagnosed with uterine cancer in October.

She also had fibroids which were causing her to lose a lot of blood. Last week, Romero pleaded with the public to donate blood.

Pagola needed at least five pints to stabilise her condition.

When Newsday spoke to Romero on Thursday, her mother was at the Sangre Grande hospital. Pagola had received two pints from the public and was expecting another one on Friday.

Relatives had plans to return her to her homeland for additional care had her condition stabilised.

Non-nationals are only entitled to primary health care in TT at public institutions.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fundraising page said the family had raised US$1,011 of the US$10,000 goal.

People willing to help can donate via the fundraising page https://gofund.me/d5b6bddf.