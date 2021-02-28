Unbeaten champs: Simmons blasts TT Red Force to Super50 crown

TT Red Force players celebrate after beating the Guyana Jaguars by 152 runs in the CG Insurance Regional Super50 tournament final, at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, on Saturday. - CWI Media

TT Red Force ended their six-year regional title drought by producing a commanding 152-run victory over Guyana Jaguars at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Saturday.

The Kieron Pollard-led unit was steered to a strong total of 362 for five wickets led by the tourney’s highest individual score in a final from Lendl Simmons, who smashed 146 from 145 balls.

Guyana, in reply, persisted but toiled to reach the target and was dismissed for 210 after 43.5 overs. A stern middle-order stance of 98 not out from Raymon Reifer gave the Jaguars a glimmer of hope late on in the innings but it was not to be.

Guyana won the toss and allowed TT their first chance of the tourney to bat first. Simmons spanked 15 fours and seven sixes to lead an opening partnership of 121 with Evin Lewis (57) in strong support.

Vice-captain Darren Bravo also had a good knock, scoring 47, while Nicholas Pooran (39) and wicketkeeper/batsman Denesh Ramdin (27 not out) also had fine contributions with the bat.

Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers, although expensive, as he bagged two for 105. Gudakesh Motie (1/43), Raymon Reifer (1/53) and Nial Smith (1/59) also snagged one wicket each.

In their turn at the crease, a top-order collapse from the Jaguars saw them staring defeat in the face at 55/6 after just 9.6 overs. Jayden Seales struck first with the ball for the Red Force by having Chanderpaul Hemraj out caught for just 14 runs by Anderson Phillip.

Phillip struck again, this time with the ball, to remove Tevin Imlach (five) trapped leg before. Incoming batsman Shimron Hetmyer was unable to replicate his stellar semi-final form and was dismissed for 20 runs caught by Phillip off Ravi Rampaul’s pace.

Guyana Jaguars skipper Leon Johnson departed without scoring while Christopher Barnwell could only contribute five runs. Reifer, however, entered and brought some stability to the innings.

He played smartly during his 112 balls faced but was unable to create a longstanding partnership with the remaining batsmen. As Reifer rallied on, he witnessed the fall of his teammates Romario Shepherd (four), Kevin Sinclair (19), Veerasammy Permaul (13) and a persistent but 71-run bottom-of-the-order stance from himself and Gudakesh Motie (28 runs off 38 balls).

Chasing his century, Reifer maintained strike. He was, however, unable to achieve the feat as Nial Smith had his stumps uprooted by Seales with 37 balls to go.

Rampaul was the pick of the TT bowlers as he snagged four for 52 runs. Seales also snapped up three for 40 runs while Phillip got two for 40 runs and Akeal Hosein one for 36 runs.

This victory for the TT Red Force ends a five-year regional title drought for the team. It also comes as coach David Furlonge’s first official win in charge of the national team.

SCORES:

RED FORCE 362 for five off 50 overs (Lendl Simmons 146, Evin Lewis 57, Darren Bravo 47, Nicholas Pooran 39, Denesh Ramdin 27 not out; Romario Shepherd 2-105)

JAGUARS 210 off 43.5 overs (Raymon Reifer 97 not out, Gudakesh Motie 28; Ravi Rampaul 4-52, Jayden Seales 3-40, Anderson Phillip 2-40)