Pantheon – a Carnival gallery

Photos by Sureash Cholai and Angelo Marcelle. -

A walk through Woodford Square, Port of Spain may have caused some to wonder if it was Carnival and not Lent. Among the trees were pieces of costumes of past kings and queens – displays that were part of the Pantheon Carnival Exhibition organised by The Artists Coalition of TT. Carnival, which would have taken place on February 15, 16, was cancelled because of covid19, but cultural activists held many virtual and limited in-person shows in celebration of the festival. Amid the Lenten season stakeholders continue to reflect on the ways to keep the Carnival spirit alive. The following are highlights of the Pantheon exhibition.