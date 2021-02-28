Mum of girl, 8, calls on police to catch Maloney sex predator

The Maloney police station at Maloney Gardens where the frustrated mother of an eight-year-old girl first made a report of sexual abuse. - Angelo Marcelle

A mother’s worst nightmare has materialised. Her seven-year-old daughter was molested by a person known to the family. Added to that anguish, she has been unable to get anyone to investigate the incident, despite her many attempts.

The mother found out about it on June 28 last year.

She said, "I'm a nurse and I work nights. So my children would go to my mother's house. One is 15 and the other is eight – she was seven at the time. I received a call that something happened and they needed to talk to me.

“It was revealed to my 15-year-old that there is a family friend (godfather of the seven-year-old) that comes to visit my mother. She said that one night they were up by Granny and Ria (the younger child – name changed) came to her crying and told her that she ‘doesn't like it when he comes over because he does things to me.’”

The child went on to say the man had touched her genitals several times. He also touched her chest and tried to kiss her on the mouth.

The mother said, "We – my husband and I – went to the Maloney police station the following morning (June 29). They told me we have to go to the police CPU (Child Protection Unit) in Maracas St Joseph.”

In fact the police One Door Policy under Departmental Order No. 139 says any member of the public may make a report/statement at any police station or to any police officer, anywhere.

They met with a woman police constable who was a member of the CPU and she told them to bring in the child the following day. The parents did so, taking the older daughter too.

The mother said the police station wasn't a child-friendly atmosphere, and Ria confirmed that when she said, "I don't want to talk to her."

The female officer was unable to get any information out of the child.

Statement taken from older daughter

But, the mother said, “A statement was taken from my older daughter, who also explained some of her experiences with the man.” Ria was booked for a medical examination, and the family left, hoping to be contacted soon.

Eventually, in October, the mother was asked to attend the medical examination at the Children's Authority Unit, Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

But, she said, “When we got there, the person said the officers just called and they cancelled. Somewhere close to the end of October we got a call to come back.

“We are in February 2021 and she has not yet received that examination, and this forensic examination was supposed to be used to get the child to talk about the incident and they would record the statement from the child,” she pointed out in frustration

Not wanting to give up, and hoping more evidence would motivate the police to act, Ria’s parents took her to a private psychologist.

“She really opened up.

“The level of nastiness this man did to this child – we couldn't believe it. She said he tried to penetrate her, he tried to kiss her, he used to write her love letters and he told her that she has to write back to him. He would squeeze her breast and if she tried to run away he would squeeze his legs together to stop her from moving.

“It was unbelievably ridiculous.”

The mother said the child has been showing signs of being disturbed by these incidents.

“We are having issues with her all the time. She is angry all the time, she is fighting. We caught her watching porn. He told her he wants her to watch porn so that she will know what to do when he is ready for her.”

The mother also said before she knew about the abuse, the child was defecating on herself.

Family doctor confirms abuse

A visit to the family physician further confirmed the nightmare.

“The doctor asked if she was being interfered with, because according to his DRC (digital rectal examination), the area was lax for a child. So something is happening.

“All this information I gave to the officers. It was only when the DRC information was presented to the female officer, did she see it fit to take another step towards the investigation. Or at least that is what I thought.

“That was in October. I have never heard from her again.”

She said she and her husband had made some inquiries about the offender “and it is not the first time. He is actually out on bail for a similar offence. And his mother has a preschool.”

Newsday contacted acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, head of the police Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU), who confirmed that a report had been made.

More investigations by Ria’s family brought to light other alleged victims who were similarly violated by the Maloney Gardens man.

“He has admitted doing it. When he found out that everyone knew, he wanted to end his life. We spoke to a woman who is in her 20s now, who he did the same thing to when she was younger.

“He was regularly teaching a Sunday school. He is no longer allowed to come into the church because we informed them about it."

Officials at the church did not comment on the individual or the situation directly, but instead sent Newsday a message stating they don't want to be targeted as people would then investigate and try to figure out which church the man attended and they would be tarnished.

Not wanting to wait any longer on the GBVU to assist, her parents enrolled Ria in a victim and witness group, where behavioural issues were once again diagnosed and confirmed.

“The psychologist called the police station, only to find out that the only report noted was my older daughter's statement.

“We have no evidence that this is being pursued. You (the police) are telling people that you are serious about crimes against women and children – and there is nothing going on when you make a report…

“Why are we marching? You’re telling me you have someone who committed a crime and is out on bail for a similar offence and is committing other offences to other children for a similar act – and you all not doing anything about it?”

Police contact mother

The day after Newsday contacted the GBVU on February 25, the now hopeful mother said, " So the WPC (name given) has now remembered that we exist. She is now asking me if I remember that she told me that I was supposed to give a statement.

“I told her, ‘No, you never told me that.’

“I got three phone calls today. I have to meet with them on Monday morning (March 1).

“Why can't people just do their job? This man is still free out there to destroy other children.”

Cheryl Moses-Williams, communications manager of the Children's Authority, said the Sexual Offences Act mandates that the parent or guardian of a minor who has reason to believe a sexual offence has been committed against that child must report it to a police officer as soon as possible.

Medical practitioners, psychologists, police, social workers, school principals, leaders of faith-based groups and others are also legally obliged to report any evidence of sexual abuse of children they encounter or who are members of their groups.