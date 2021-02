Missing Lambeau man found dead

Tobagonian Isaiah Thomas, 21, was found dead on Saturday near the Lambeau bridge. Thomas, who lived Lambeau, went missing on Thursday and was last seen near his village.

Relatives reported him missing to the police and asked the public, via social media, for help. A relative on Facebook said it was not like Thomas to leave for so long without telling anyone about his whereabouts.

Police are continuing inquiries.