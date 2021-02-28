Man charged for urinating in Woodford Square

Woodford Square, Port of Spain. -

A Petit Valley man will have to answer to a Port of Spain magistrate in April after being charged with wilfully and obscenely exposing himself in public.

The man was slapped with the charges after police caught him urinating in Woodford Square, Port of Spain.

Police said at about 1.10 pm on Saturday, city police officers on patrol saw the man urinating on a plant.

They told him to stop and instead use the public bathrooms which were about 50 feet away, but the man said he couldn’t stop.

After he finished, police arrested him, took him to the Port of Spain City police station and charged him.

He is expected to appear virtually before a magistrate on April 26.