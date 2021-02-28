Hetmyer, Chase in 'Best v Best' 4-day warm-up

Guyana Jaguars' Shimron Hetmyer watches the ball after playing a shot during the CWI Regional Super50 match in Antigua. - CWI Media

ST JOHN’S: Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Sunday named 26 players to participate in a “Best v Best” four-day practice match in preparation for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

The match will be held on March 8-11 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) ahead of the two Test matches which will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua. Several members of the West Indies Test team which beat Bangladesh in the recent series have been named for the match, while other recent Test squad players are participating in the CGI Insurance ODI series from March 10-14.

CWI lad Selector Roger Harper said, “The ‘Best v Best’ game is firstly part of our preparation for the Test series against Sri Lanka. It gives the players who performed well in the last West Indies Championship an opportunity to showcase their skills, playing against each other, which we expect to be very competitive and put forward a case for themselves. It is a chance to raise their stock and show what they can do.

“The Test series win in Bangladesh was a real joy to watch. The results were brilliant, but it was the passion, the application and the determination, as well as the team spirt that were exactly what we wanted to see. It was most encouraging to see everyone pulling together and working hard for each other and enjoying each other’s success. I think the team performed much better than many people thought they were capable of doing. I am really looking forward to seeing the team move forward and build from here.”

SQUAD A: Kraigg Brathwite (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Derval Green, Keon Harding, Shimron Hetmyer, Kavem Hodge, Paul Palmer jr, Veerasammy Permaul, Kieran Powell, Preston McSween, Jayden Seales.

SQUAD B: Roston Chase (captain), Sunil Ambris, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Imran Khan, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Nial Smith, Jomel Warrican.