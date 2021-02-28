Gonzales tells WASA workers: Don’t take basket from Duke

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales. -

IN light of the call by Public Services Association president Watson Duke for workers of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to take the day off on Tuesday, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales is urging them not to be misled.

“Don’t take basket from Watson Duke,” Gonzales told Newsday on Sunday.

In a text message, the minister said the majority of workers support the transformation of WASA.

“I know that they know that Duke is seeking his own interest and not their interest.

“I advise and encourage them not to be misled by him. Don't be used as pawns. He is invested in the status quo of the dysfunctions within WASA and we are invested in changing it for the greater good of all the citizens to get water in their taps.”

He said there are contingency plans in place if a few of those who are loyal to Duke heed his call.

Last week Gonzales announced at a news conference, some of the findings and recommendations of a Cabinet sub-committee on WASA to improve water supply and make the authority more efficient.

A proposal that it be replaced with a water management company with a revised water sector model over a three-year transition period is among the recommendations.

Duke said there was no consultation with his union. He said he saw this “restructuring” as another word for "retrenchment" and a threat to job security, similar to what took place at Petrotrin when all workers were sent home.

He declared “war” to ensure not one of the over 4000 strong workforce is sent home.

Gonzales has denied plans to retrench or privatise WASA

Wearing the hat of president of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) Duke told a news conference on Saturday, he was giving WASA workers the day off on Tuesday.

“Tuesday is officially a holiday. Watson Duke has given the workers a day off on Tuesday. It is not a day for leaders. That is your day to reset your mind. Let them know you are conscious.”

Duke said members affiliated to NATUC and the other umbrella trade union organisations have committed to “spreading the word” to their members to stand in solidarity with the WASA workers.

He also distanced himself from any association with a company owned by his wife Kimberly, which had been awarded contracts to repair and install pipelines.

Duke said the company, Blackstone Engineering Technologies Ltd, had not received contracts for the six years the People National’s Movement (PNM) was in Government.

He said WASA was still owing his wife’s company money for work done in the past.