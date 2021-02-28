Chaguanas DJ dies in Couva crash

Kernell Alexander. -

An accident near the Couva flyover on Sunday left one man dead and three friends, including a woman, injured.

Dead is Kernell Alexander, 26, also known as Kritik, of Chase Village in Chaguanas. He was a DJ and also worked as an entertainer.

The three survivors including another DJ, identified as Selecta Leary, are at the San Fernando General Hospital.

A police report said at about 4 am the four were in a Nissan B15 car heading south on the Solomon Hochoy Highway. Police said the driver fell asleep, and the front seat passenger saw the car about to crash head-on into a pole.

The passenger tried to prevent the collision by turning the steering wheel, but the car grazed the pole and crashed on the highway's shoulder.

Alexander, who was in the back seat, died at the scene. The others were taken to the hospital.

Police said a few hours earlier the DJs played at a radio station in Port of Spain. They were going to visit someone in Couva when tragedy struck.

Alexander was among the ten finalists in the Slam Shandy DJ internship challenge competition hosted by Slam100.5fm in July 2020.