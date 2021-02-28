8 new covid19 cases

There are eight new covid19 cases. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in its 4 pm update on Sunday.

The number of active cases remained at 108.

The total number of positive cases rose to 7, 713 with the death toll remaining at 139.

The ministry said 7,466 patients have recovered and 12 patients are currently in hospital.

There are five patients in step-down facilities, 261 in state quarantine facilities and 83 people in home self-isolation.

A total number of 96,180 people have been tested at both public and private facilities, the release said.