Two killed in gun attacks at Tacarigua, Caroni

Gun violence claimed the lives of two people on Friday night and left three others injured.

According to police, a man identified at Jaron Calliste was shot multiple times by gunmen armed with an assault rifle and pistol at Dinsley Village, Tacarigua shortly after 9 pm.

Calliste, 34, also known as Kiteman, of Upper Seventh Avenue, Malick, Barataria was found bleeding from numerous injuries near the corner of Singh and McConnie Streets.

Police were alerted and the victim was taken to the Mt Hope hospital where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after 9.30 pm. Crime scene unit investigators recovered over two dozen 5.56 shell casings and six .40 ammunitions shells at the scene.

In an unrelated incident, a gun attack on a vehicle at Sieunarine Trace, Kelly Village, Caroni shortly before 11 pm, left one man dead and three others injured.

Initial police reports state the driver of the car, Shervon Manzano, 39, of Silvermill Road, San Juan tried to escape the ambush but was pursued by the attackers and shot dead. Three other occupants of the car, identified as two women and a child, were subsequently taken for medical treatment.