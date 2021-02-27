Solo Crusaders, WASA earn table tennis wins

WASA's Curtis Humphreys in action against Hillview Renegades in the Table Tennis Champions League on Thursday at the D'Abadie Community Centre. PHOTOS BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

Solo Crusaders climbed to the top of the Table Tennis Champions League standings, on Thursday, after they swept Servivors 3-0 at the Laventille Rhythm Section Headquarters in San Juan.

Anthony "Sandfly" Brown started things off with a comfortable 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 victory over Sharazz Ali. N’Kosi Rouse made it 2-0 when he disposed of Riad Abasali 11-7, 11-9, 11-5.

Andrew Alexander completed the win by getting past Isa Mohammed 11-6, 14-16, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9. This triumph launched Solo Crusaders into pole position with 18 points.

Servivors (12 pts), who just came off the bottom rung, on Tuesday, after trumping cellar-placed D’Abadie Youths (nine pts), remain in sixth position on the seven-team standings.

Additionally on Thursday, WASA (18 pts) leapfrogged into second position by recording a 3-1 win over Hillview Renegades.

Yuvraaj Dookram captured the lone game for Hillview Renegades in the opening encounter, as he beat Curtis Humphreys 12-10, 11-8, 11-13, 11-9.

However, WASA’s Alaric Humphreys, Kyle Borneo and Curtis stopped the leaky performance to turn the tables. Alaric came from behind to trump the experienced Kenneth Parmanand 9-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-2, 11-8. Eventual MVP Borneo then beat Franklyn Seechan 11-4, 11-8, 2-11, 15-13, and Curtis brushed aside Parmanand 11-5, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6.

Queen’s Park Cricket Club (16 pts) are third but can return to the top with a win in their next Champions League clash.

As it stands, Hillview Renegades (15 pts) are fourth, while Southerners remain fifth (12 pts) after six matches played.

Matches resume on Saturday with Hillview Renegades versus Southerners at Knowles Street in Curepe from 2pm. D’Abadie Youths face off against QPCC at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain from 6pm.

On Sunday, QPCC travel to the Siparia Community Centre to take on Southerners on their home turf.