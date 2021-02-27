Simmons powers Red Force to 363/5 in Super50 final

LENDL Simmons posted the highest individual score of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup finals when he smashed a powerful 146 to steer TT Red Force to a commanding 362 for five against the Guyana Jaguars on Saturday.

At the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, Simmons spanked 15 fours and seven sixes to lead an opening partnership of 121 with Evin Lewis (57) in strong support. Vice-captain Darren Bravo also had a good knock, scoring 47, while Nicholas Pooran (39) and wicketkeeper/batsman Denesh Ramdin (27 not out) also had fine contributions with the bat.

Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged two for 105. Gudakesh Motie (1/43), Raymon Reifer (1/53) and Nial Smith (1/59) also snagged one wicket each.

Both teams are seeking to end title droughts. The 50 overs regional crown has evaded Guyana for the past 16 years while TT last won in 2016.