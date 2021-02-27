Sangre Grande couple denied bail for possession of drugs, gun, ammo charges

A SANGRE Grande couple was denied bail when they appeared before a Sangre Grande magistrate charged with possession of drugs, a gun and ammunition.

In a release, police said O'Neil Bailey and Kelly Ann Pemberton Boodoosingh appeared virtually and were denied bail. They will reappear in court on March 25.

The release said the two were held after a warrant was issued for their arrest after police searched a house at North Oropouche on Tuesday and found a modified black and silver rifle; 189 rounds of assorted ammunition, three 12-gauge cartridges; and 164 packets of marijuana with a weight of 134 kilogrammes.

Officers from the Eastern Division special operations unit and the CID also found ten packets of cocaine weighing ten kilogrammes.