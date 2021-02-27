Pollard wants Red Force emulate unbeaten TKR

Red Force captain Kieron Pollard wants to finish the Super50 Cup unbeaten. PHOTO COURTESY CWI -

TT Red Force skipper Kieron Pollard is hoping to emulate the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and complete a victorious and unbeaten campaign in the 2021 CG Insurance Super50 Cup.

The Red Force face Guyana Jaguars in the Super50 final on Saturday at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua from 3pm.

Both teams are seeking to end title droughts. The 50 overs regional crown has evaded Guyana for the past 16 years while TT last won in 2016.

Red Force remain unbeaten after six games after sweeping the preliminary stage and then conquering Jamaica Scorpions in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

Guyana lost their only match against the Red Force in the prelims and then defeated Windward Islands Volcanoes in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Pollard has been on a roll the last few months, leading the TKR to a flawless victory at last year’s bio-secure Hero Caribbean Premier League in September 2020 with 12 straight wins. He later helped Mumbai Indians win the Indian Premier League.

Pollard hopes to repeat the unbeaten run against an in-form Guyana unit.

He said, “As cricketers, we always say you have to lose a game at some point in time. That was taken off the records last year when TKR was able to go unbeaten.

“I believe we have to continue doing what we’ve been doing and trying to improve. We’re not superstitious about it. We have one more hurdle to cross and we must do what’s necessary.”

With Evin Lewis, vice-captain Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Rampaul in the squad, the Red Force is overflowing with talent. Thus far, the team has been rotated to give every player a chance.

Pollard believed the Red Force has a good fusion of experience, youth, wicket-taking ability and flexibility within the batting order. He thinks the team continues to do well owing to the wit of the squad’s selectors.

However, he remains cognisant of the threat of Guyana Jaguars.

Ace batsman Shimron Hetmyer recently returned to the Jaguars starting 11 and made an immediate impact by smashing 113 in their semi-final match against the Volcanoes.

Pollard said the team will strategise to attempt to nullify Hetmyer.

“Cricket is not an individual game. Yes, he has scored and has confidence. He has done well, is a threat, but we will sit, plan, discuss and come up with the best way we can eliminate his form and confidence.

“Thinking about the past accounts for nothing. What will be at our forefront would be how we’re going to approach this game, what are our plans and tactics, different personnel in the Guyanese team this time as compared to how many years prior.”

Pollard also discussed the battle of the captains and his personal relationship with his Guyanese counterpart.

Leon Johnson, 33, has won four regional four-day titles with Guyana and is now chasing his first Super50 crown.

Pollard, 33, played his first game for West Indies at the under-19 level and was captained by Johnson.

“The respect will always be there. He will always be my captain and the first I ever played under in West Indies colours. He’s tactically sound and very good in that aspect.

“He has done a wonderful job for Guyana over the years. I know he’s going to go all guns blazing but we’re looking forward for that. He’s been a fantastic leader for Guyana, something the region lacks,” Pollard added.

Up against a formidable Red Force, Johnson said his team’s mood remains upbeat amid a 16-year drought. Sticking to the game plan, according to him, is the only way the Jaguars can stop the Red Force.

Johnson praised Pollard's team but hopes his squad can bring their unbeaten run to an abrupt end.

“TT has played good cricket but once we execute our plans well on the day, it will be a good game of cricket. I don’t see why the Jaguars shouldn’t come out on top once we execute our plans well.

“Fielding would be a major aspect. On our way (to the final), we’ve let some easy chances go. To win a championship, especially in big game against the quality of Red Force, you need to be exceptional in the field as well,” he said.

Looking back on his country’s recent performances in finals, Johnson plans to break tradition.

“I’m a very superstitious guy. It’s about time we put it together in a final, especially with the bat. A lot of times that we have lost finals we were not able to put it together with the bat. The bowlers have held their own.

“We probably have the best bowling unit in the competition, looking at the stats. Once we can put it together tomorrow, with the bat, and have a complete game, we should come out on top,” he said.