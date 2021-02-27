OK for doctors to advertise?

THE EDITOR: I am a patient of the Mt Hope Women's Hospital awaiting surgery for over one and a half years for fibroids.

It is amazing that the medical board and the NCRHA would find no wrong in two senior doctors from the hospital blatantly advertising in front of the hospital.

They have conveniently rented large signage on the Eastern Main Road in front the hospital's entrance, promoting their medical services with their faces and phone numbers. These will be seen by patients coming and leaving the hospital.

These same senior doctors are involved in assisting patients with care and much needed surgery at the facility. What are the CEO of the NCRHA and the president of the Medical Board thoughts on this matter?

S GOPAUL

Champs Fleurs