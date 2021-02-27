Have fish for lunch

IT IS the Lenten season when many abstain from meat once per week or even all month. We don’t need a reason to eat more fish, we should all be consuming fish at least twice per week.

The nutritional content alone should energise you to do just that, high in protein, low in saturated fats, high in omega three fatty acids, low in cholesterol, loaded with minerals, sustaining, versatile, easy to prepare and delicious.

Fresh fish is more available now with many small seafood companies supplying fresh, locally-caught fish and seafood to customers. So, if you can’t make it to the local fish market there are options open to you before choosing frozen.

Escoveitched fish

2 lbs tilapia fillets

1 tsp minced garlic

½ tbs minced green seasoning

½ tsp salt

¼ cup flour

coconut oil for frying fish

Escoveitch sauce:

1 cup white vinegar

1 cup water

pinch salt

1 tsp sugar

1 cup julienned carrots and green peppers

2 onions, thinly sliced

6 grains pimento berries

Season fish with garlic, seasoning and salt.

Lightly dust with flour.

Heat enough oil, about ½-inch, in a large frying pan.

Fry fish, turning gently once until flesh is opaque and flakes easily, do not over fry.

Drain.

Prepare the sauce by boiling vinegar with water, salt and sugar for a few minutes until rolling boil stage. Add carrots, peppers, onions and pimento berries.

Boil again then pour over fish right away. Let marinate in sauce for one hour before serving.

Serve on a bed of patchoi.

Serves 2

Coconut curried fish with lemongrass and hot peppers

A lighter side, use less coconut milk and substitute stock or use low fat coconut milk

1 lb fresh fish fillets, cut into 4 portions

1 tbs minced chives

½ tbs minced garlic

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

2 tbs fresh chive, white and green portions, finely chopped

1 red hot pepper, seeded and cut into strips

1 stalk fresh lemon grass (fever grass) thinly sliced

½ cup coconut milk

2 tbs curry powder

salt and freshly-ground black pepper to taste

½ tsp fresh lime juice

Clean and wash fish fillets sprinkle lightly with, salt, black pepper, rub on minced chives and garlic.

In a medium sauté pan heat oil and add onions, chives, hot pepper and lemongrass, sauté until fragrant about three minutes.

Mix coconut milk with curry powder.

Add to pot and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Add fish fillets and cook for about 4 minutes on each side basting frequently with sauce.

Remove from heat, adjust seasonings, sprinkle on lime juice and serve immediately.

Serves 4

Jerked fish in banana leaves with coconut lemongrass sauce

For the fish:

6 fish steaks (king fish) one-inch thick

6 banana leaves 10 inches by 10 inches steamed for about 10 minutes to soften.

6 tsp wet jerk marinade, Walkerswood

For the coconut lemongrass sauce

1 tbs vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic minced

2 stalks fresh lemongrass (fever grass) thinly sliced and bruised

¾ cup fresh coconut milk

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Make the sauce:

In a medium sauté pan heat oil and add garlic, and lemongrass, sauté until fragrant about one minute.

Add coconut milk to pot and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes until sauce is slightly reduced

Season with salt to taste.

Now rub one teaspoon of jerk onto each fish steak, let marinate for 10 minutes.

Wrap each steak in a banana leaf.

Assemble the steamer, place fish into steamer and steam for about 10 to 15 minutes until it flakes easily and is opaque.

Unwrap, place fish onto plate and serve with coconut lemongrass sauce.

Serves 4 to 6

Shrimp and pasta salad with ginger and peanuts

1 lb shrimp seasoned with minced garlic and salt and grilled

½ lb shell or bow tie pasta

1 cup chopped chives

Sauce:

4 cloves garlic

2-inch piece of ginger, peeled

1 cup chadon beni leaves

3 tbs fresh lime juice

¼ cup peanut butter

¼ cup peanuts

¼ cup sunflower oil

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp dried pepper

Place all the ingredients for the sauce into a blender or food processor blend until smooth.

Boil pasta and drain, toss with shrimp, toss with dressing and sprinkle with chives.

Serves 4