Eastern loses an icon

THE EDITOR: Over two decades ago, we were engaged in a ceremonial “topping off” ceremony to signal the completion of the roof at the picturesque Eastern Credit Union’s La Joya facility in St Joseph.

Representing then prime minister ANR Robinson was the parliamentarian attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Margaret Hector and on that afternoon we were looking forward anxiously to the commissioning event later in the year with the attendance of the prime minister and guest speaker Prof Rex Nettleford, a revered Caribbean intellectual based at the UWI campus in Jamaica.

At that “topping off” celebration, the then president of Eastern and former mayor of Port of Spain, Louis Lee Sing, suggested the naming of the structures at La Joya after the members, pioneers and founders of Eastern.

We endorsed the suggestions and the administrative complex was named after one of the 1973 pioneers, Linda Besson, the hospitality room was assigned to the founder, Alston Wilson; the courtyard area which housed the nursery and day-care centre was to be called the Germaine O’Brien and Brenda John Facility. The gymnasium with the 25-metre swimming pool was earmarked as the Ed Garcia Sporting Complex after veteran credit union educator John Edward Garcia.

The signature Eastern Road Race was to be called the Granny Luces Classic.

In paying tribute to Granny in 1988, the 15K and 5K major road events were uniquely branded to pay due recognition to an amazing woman and devoted member of Eastern. The annual event coincided with the opening of our network of branches.

That Lynette “Granny” Luces became synonymous with Eastern was inevitable, as she was a strong and solid member of the institution. Even when she graduated from the 5K to the 15K, she led a team of young runners from the St Mary’s Children’s Home in Tacarigua to the La Joya facility with the strength, solace and humility that characterised her demeanour.

Eastern has lost an inspirational icon and we salute Granny and send our condolences to the bereaved family members.

GARY CROSS

secretary

La Joya Facility

Planning Committee