Deyalsingh: TT to get 100,800 vaccines by end of March

A health worker holds a vial of covid19 vaccine. File photo -

TT will receive the first tranche of covid19 vaccines by the end of March, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced on Saturday.

He said 100,800 vaccines will be received from Covax at a provisional cost of US$504,000. Government, however, will pay US$343,162 as Caribbean Public Health Agency will contribute US$160,838 towards the purchase of the vaccines.

The minister said at the Health Ministry's virtual press conference that the cost covers the price of each vaccine, shipping and other associated costs.