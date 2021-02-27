Davidson-Celestine: Legal action against Augustine to begin 'in short order'

Tracy Davidson-Celestine -

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine says legal action against Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Farley Augustine should begin “in short order.”

At a news conference on February 22, Davidson-Celestine announced her intention to sue Augustine for defamation of character after he accused her of corruption in the zipline project that was undertaken by the THA in 2015.

Augustine, who said he is ready to go to court, had raised the issue during a political meeting in Scarborough in the run up to the January 25 THA election.

At the meeting, Augustine produced a copy of a management letter of an auditor general’s report for the period ending September 2016, which he claimed contained serious discrepancies in the process to acquire the zipline.

Davidson-Celestine, who was the tourism secretary at the time the project was approved by the THA, has claimed innocence in the matter.

She claimed the project barely got off the ground when she demitted office to take up the appointment as TT Ambassador to Costa Rica in April 2017.

The Prime Minister has also said repeatedly there was no wrongdoing on Davidson-Celestine’s part in the project.

In a video posted on social media on Friday, Davidson-Celestine insisted she was not corruptly involved in the project.

“And so, the reason why I am taking legal action against the deputy political leader of the PDP is for indicating and making false statements against me in the sense of indicating that I was corruptly involved in the process, leading up to the implementation of the zipline project.”