Corporation head calls for action on sabotage claims

ANGRY: Chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation Raymond Cozier. FILE PHOTO -

THE chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation (MRCRC) wants Minister of Rural and Local Government Kazim Hosein to investigate claims of sabotage within the corporation.

At the latest statutory meeting on Thursday at the corporation building in Rio Claro, Raymond Cozier complained that the administrative staff is deliberately undermining the corporation’s entire operation.

He accused the staff, including CEO Ashmead Mohammed and a transport foreman, of failing to inform the council about issues.

Cozier charged that the transport department has been shut down for the past week yet no official report was submitted to council members.

“From last week Thursday to today, all vehicles are grounded. Yet, on the weekend, a water truck was seen in the Mayaro area. If the truck is not allowed to work during the week, why allow it to work on the weekend,” Cozier asked.

Through the grapevine, it was claimed, council members learnt that possible causes for the vehicles being grounded might be due to a leaking hose or a defective tank part. Two or three weeks ago, the council approved $1,600 to replace a missing diesel tank part. Cozier said to date, the part was not bought.

Cozier insisted, “It is a deliberate plan to make the chairman and council look bad.” On February 10, Cozier wrote a letter to the Ministry’s permanent secretary Desdra Bascombe claimikng that the CEO had openly called him a pot hound (a local slang for a dog). The letter also said Mohammed repeatedly likened Cozier to Jean-Be’del Bokassa, an emperor of the Central African Empire.

Cozier said the CEO, at a public health meeting on February 4, deliberately and maliciously intended to ridicule, insult and cause injury to his reputation.

The letter, Cozier said, stated that administrative staff, among them the CEO, the corporate secretary and municipal police officers, walked out of a meeting on February 9, leaving council members unable to address issues facing burgesses. Cozier also wrote Mohammed calling on him to respond to the status of the transport department. Mohammed responded by saying the letter Cozier referred to was “erroneous.” He said his office received the letter on Wednesday. He said a response would be put in writing.

On Thursday afternoon, Newsday spoke with Minister Hosein who said he intends to consult with the permanent secretary. “The CEO falls under the administrative arm. The council falls under my purview. We will have to meet with them at the earliest convenience,” Hosein told Newsday.

“When they (MRCRC officials ) fight (among themselves), the only people who suffer are the citizens. I don’t want the citizens to suffer. I would like to see the issues sorted out,” the minister added.