Colleagues reflect on the life of Newsday's Richardson Dhalai

Richardson Dhalai, centre, surrounded by his former colleagues as he retires from Newsday on February 28, 2020. -

ALMOST one year to the date, upon his early retirement at the end of February 2020, Richardson Dhalai stuck a cake with the words “Best of luck Richardson, enjoy life,” as staff bade him a happy retreat.

Although he retired for medical reasons, no one thought that his life would be cut short so quickly or that his colleagues at the Newsday with whom he worked for approximately 17 years, would be saying a final goodbye on Friday.

Dhalai a gentle soul, a gentleman, a hard worker who never complained in spite of the many and varied assignments thrown his way, died on Friday at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Even though he was diagnosed with liver-related complications eight years ago and doctors always told him to prepare for the worst each time he was admitted for treatment, Dhalai always bounced back.

Last week, when his wife Liz asked his colleagues to pray for him because his condition had deteriorated to a point of no return, his death on Friday morning still plunged southern media into mourning.

One of his colleagues, Laurel Williams whom he took under his wing when she joined the staff at the Newsday in 2007 as a rookie, said she was still trying to process the loss.

She remembered Dhalai as a devoted worker who always provided guidance for the younger reporters, giving them that "special line" that would anchor their stories.

“He loved alternative music, He was a God-fearing man but enjoyed the off-coloured jokes sometimes. He would chuckle but never contribute.

“As a writer, he was an expert in all fields.”

Former colleague Azard Ali, also retired, who was responsible for recruiting Dhalai for Newsay, also commended his professional style and all-round ability in covering politics, business, labour, education, health and general reporting .

He recalled, “I met Richardson at the Picton Presbyterian Primary School on an assignment in which Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC was visiting his alma mater as attorney general.

“As news editor of the South Bureau back then, I invited Richardson to join the Newsday. We were, at the time, boosting our coverage of the news and Richardson who covered the political and labour beats and did it well, obliged.

“My memory of him though, will always be his very exemplary personality and character in the newsroom. Richardson pounded away at the keyboard for hours and never complained when the going got tough.

"For those new to this business, there's a lesson for them in Richardson's journalism career."

Another one of his former retired editors, Vashtee Achibar, also commented on Dhalai's all-round excellence saying he covered politics in a way that earned him respect. He never took sides or showed any political preference, she said.

“He was a reporter who went beyond the call of duty. Some days when I was so short-staffed and scrambling to get everything done, he had my back."

She said he would forego his scheduled day off and opt for another day if he recognised the number of listed assignments and complement of reporters were unevenly matched.

Apart from being a devoted husband to his wife and father to their son, Joshua, Achibar said Richardson was a dedicated worker who got along well with everyone in the office and those he encountered in his daily coverage of the news.

“Whatever pain or ailment he had, he bore it stoically and with great dignity. He bore his illness with a brave face.

“Now that he has died, I want to believe he was more ill than we ever knew because he never complained.”

South Bureau Manager, Lincoln Holder remembered him as “a real family man.

“Everything was centred around his son and his wife. He never put anything before them.

“He was a quiet guy, but he was good at what he did. He was well-known and respected and he was a professional.

“He never said no and always gave 110 per cent. Even down to the last when he sick, before he retired, he came to work more than the well people.

"He was always on time and did what he had to do.

“He was a good one. May his soul rest in peace.”