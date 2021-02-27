Bynoe shines as ASATT long course

Gabriel Bynoe (Marlins) produced three golden performances in the Boys’ 18 & over category at the Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) Age Group Long Course Championships which splashed off at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva on Thursday.

In the 50m butterfly, Bynoe topped the field and touched the wall in 25.11 seconds. He successfully held off runner-up Christian Awah (Blue Dolphins), who clocked 25.49s, and third place Derrell Augustine (Point Fortin Aqua Darts), who finished in 27.56s.

In the 400m freestyle, Bynoe stopped the clock on 4:41.84 ahead of Tidal Wave Aquatics’ Liam Trepte who trailed in 4:48.71.

Bynoe swam uncontested in the 200m breaststroke in 2:28.71.

Also doubling up on gold medals were Kyle Leera (RWB Aqua) and Harmoni Nelson (Tidal Wave).

In the boys’ nine - ten 100m butterfly, Leera swam to victory in 1:22.18. He finished ahead of Aaron Siewlal (TSSC) and Shian Griffith (FFSC), respectively. Siewlal clocked 1:37.64 while Griffith recorded 1:48.18.

Nelson splashed to victory in the girls’ nine - ten 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle.

In the former, Nelson touched the wall in 1:21.39 and was trailed by the Marlins pair of Gianna Pichery (1:31.70) and Taylor Marchan (1:33.08), respectively.

Unattached swimmer Giovanni Rivas continued his dominance through the ranks as he topped the field in the boys 13-14 50m butterfly. He won in a time of 27.96s followed by Flying Fish’s Ibrahima Diouf (28.04s) and Tidal Wave’s Shaelen Reece (29.35s).

Thursday’s leg of the four-day swim meet was the first official ASATT-sanctioned meet in over a year owing to the pandemic.

The tourney is being held without spectators and under the Government’s mandatory health requirements. This event is a FINA-sanctioned meet and also serves as a qualifier for the Tokyo Games and Junior Pan American Championships, later this year.

Action resumes at the Aquatic Centre on Saturday.