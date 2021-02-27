Active covid19 cases fall to 108

The number of active covid19 cases continues to fall with the Health Ministry reporting 108 cases on Saturday, 12 less than Friday.

There was only one new case, increasing the total to 7,705, the ministry said in the 4 pm update. The death toll remains at 139.

A total of 7,458 patients have recovered and 11 are currently in hospital.

At state quarantine facilities, there are 247 people, an increase from 178 on Friday. The number in self-isolation fell to 91 down from 100.

The total number of tests done is 95,939 – up from 95,859 – with the figure at private labs unchanged at 44,969.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, at the virtual media conference on Saturday, noted that while the daily average cases have been low, the aggregated numbers remained a concern.

“For 2021 alone we have clocked 554 cases. In February alone we have had 140 cases. So, our part of the global pandemic is not over. TT is not covid19 free when you look at the aggregated figures.”