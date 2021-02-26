Windies pick Gayle, Edwards; Hetmyer fails fitness test

Chris Gayle -

Veterans Chris Gayle, 41, and Fidel Edwards, 39, have been named in the West Indies T20 squad for a three-match series against Sri Lanka. The series will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on March 3, 5 and 7 in Antigua.

The CG Insurance ODI series follows at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on March 10, 12 and 14.

Red Force spinner Akeal Hosein received his first T20 international call-up.

A surprise omission was talented Guyanese batsman Shimron Hetmyer who failed a fitness test.

A Cricket West Indies (CWI) release on Friday said, "Fast bowlers Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas, along with batsman Shimron Hetmyer, and all-rounder Roston Chase all failed to reach the minimum fitness standard in time for selection consideration. They will all remain in Antigua after the CGI Insurance Super50 Cup to work on their fitness and conditioning."

This is not the first time Hetmyer was not considered for West Indies selection owing to poor fitness.

Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell was ruled out by CWI medical panel as he completes return-to-play protocols after contracting covid19 earlier this month.

Wes Indies selector Roger Happy said, "As we build towards the defence of the T20 World Cup, the opportunity is being taken to determine our best team and squad as we go forward. Chris Gayle has performed very well in recent tournaments and the selection panel thinks that he can still add great value to our team. Fidel Edwards has been selected to give the bowling the potent firepower needed.”

Windies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

Windies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd and Kevin Sinclair.