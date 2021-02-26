Trinidad and Tobago model hits Milan runway for Prada

TT model Danielle Austin displays a Prada design during the Milan Fashion Week. -

TT model Danielle Austin walked the runway for Prada, one of the world’s most prominent designers, on February 25 in Milan, Italy, during the Milan Fashion Week.

Austin, who is from Penal, went to Milan in early February after her modelling agency, 28 Models Trinbago, landed her "a worldwide exclusive contract to walk the runway for luxury brand Prada," a media release said.

Austin said she was totally happy to represent TT on an international stage.

Managing director of 28 Models Trinbago Showin Bishop said in the release, “I feel great about this, this is what I am trying to do to help models get the exposure that they need. This is only the start of what I plan to do for TT. I am super-excited and proud of Danielle for this accomplishment, I cannot wait for the other big things that’s in the pipeline.”

Still coming to terms with her runway accomplishment, Austin said, “I am still pinching myself as it all feels like a dream, my hope is to continue to do my best and show models in Trinidad and Tobago that anything is possible once you keep working hard.”

Her debut follows TT’s Top Model Naomi Chin Wing copping an international campaign with luxury fashion brand Roberto Cavalli.

Both Chin Wing and Austin are represented by 28 Models Trinbago.

Prada is a 108-year-old Italian luxury fashion house that was founded in 1913 by Mario Prada. It specialises in ready-to-wear, leather handbags, travel accessories, shoes, perfumes and other accessories.