Trini murdered in St Lucia, details sketchy

A TRINIDADIAN man has been been shot and killed in St Lucia, the island's authorities revealed on Thursday.

The St Lucia Times reported police identified the victim as Damian Harris, who was found dead in a black Audi on Wednesday evening on Grass Street, Castries. His relatives had not yet been identified by press time.

Reports say Harris had multiple gunshot wounds, and a doctor pronounced him dead

It is the island's seventh homicide for the year.

Newsday contacted the Major Crimes Unit in St Lucia for more information about the victim. However, an officer said they had very little to base their investigation on.

It is unclear whether Harris was a permanent resident or if he has any relatives on the island.

St Lucia police have asked for anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or the Major Crimes Unit.