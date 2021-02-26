Time for modern teaching syllabus

THE EDITOR: If children are our future, why do we use the “medieval” techniques in an evolving society? Given that the schooling system in TT was developed almost 200 years ago by Lord Harris during his governance from 1849 to 1869, it is shocking to note that the syllabus and how pupils are taught have not undergone any major adjustments to reflect the rapid development of our society. This issue is on full display, particularly in how we teach English and language arts.

“Language is fluid and ever-changing” (John Knetemann, 2015, LingoHut.com). This fluidity is seen in the changes in language from the Bible through to William Shakespeare and to contemporary society. Thus, why are people punished for not following a rigid set of rules prescribed in the syllabus?

Not only do we fail to teach vocabulary and grammar aspects still in use today (like the Oxford comma), the modern syllabus punishes pupils for breaking linguistic norms while praising figures who do. Such is the case with Shakespeare (a writer famous for his methods of breaking “English rules” and even creating his own words and phrases).

This back and forth of what is and isn't acceptable only succeeds in confusing the pupil, lowering the standard of understanding nationwide and restricting creativity.

A modernised teaching syllabus for English language arts should expose the pupil to the actual full possibilities the language holds rather than placing arbitrary boundaries and guides in place.

STEVON JAGGASAR

Chaguanas