THA to fix Parlatuvier jetty 'phase by phase'

Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Environment Kwesi Des Vignes -

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has promised to expedite construction works on the damaged Parlatuvier jetty on a phased basis, although neither a timeline for completion nor cost was given.

Last Monday, fishermen in the area said that they noticed that a part of the jetty had sunk ten feet. It was also separated from the landing by approximately five feet. They believe that the situation was caused by Sunday's rough seas.

In a press release on Friday, the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment (DIQE) said it is aware of the problems surrounding the jetty, giving the assurance to residents and the wider public that plans have been in train to obtain the financing to treat with the issues affecting the fishermen and users of the jetty.

The release said, “As custodian of marine structures, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) through DIQE and the Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries hold ultimate responsibility for the maintenance, development and safety of landing sites throughout the island.”

It added that since initial reports of damage to the jetty made by the fishermen and residents, the DIQE has been constantly monitoring the situation.

“As a result of the reports, the (THA) conducted a series of stakeholder meetings to assess the needs of a wide demographic of stakeholders, in order to ascertain a way forward,” it said.

It added that further to the THA Executive Council’s approval for the repair of the jetty, the DIQE engaged the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (Nidco) for procurement and project management services, for the proposed demolition and reconstruction of the jetty.

“Whilst initial studies commenced to ensure proper assessment and evaluation of the jetty before commencing actual repairs, the project has been on hold as the THA sought the necessary funding.

“Nidco has since provided a technical proposal for the execution of the project and the THA will be proceeding to repair the Parlatuvier jetty on a phased basis. Additionally the DIQE is also assessing other alternatives to ensure the daily operations of the fishermen are not interrupted,” it said.

Secretary of the division, Kwesi Des Vignes said he too is “sincerely disappointed that we have not been able to complete the necessary works on the Parlatuvier jetty as promised to the fisherfolk and community of Parlatuvier."

He added, “I encourage all stakeholders to not lose faith as the DIQE is committed to this project and I give the assurance that we shall tackle it phase by phase.”

Parlatuvier fishermen have been complaining about the jetty since 2018.