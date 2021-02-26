Six Venezuelans, Trini held for drugs in central

File photo

Six Venezuelan men and one Trinidadian are in custody after being arrested for the possession of marijuana in Cunupia on Thursday afternoon.

Police said units from the Northern and Central Divisions went to a house at around 3 pm after being told drugs were being kept there. They searched the house and found dried marijuana in several packages weighing 1.3 kilograms.

The six Venezuelans whose age ranges from 23 to 30, were all arrested.

Police said four of them were in Trinidad and Tobago illegally. The otherg two are expected to be charged for the possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The 26-year-old Trinidadian man who was also arrested is expected to be questioned for harbouring illegal immigrants.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Belfon, Snr Supt Ramkhelawan and Supt Williams, with field operations by ASP Coggins, Insp Pitt and others.