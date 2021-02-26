Survivors better D’Abadie Youths 3-2

SURVIVORS climbed off the Table Tennis Champions League standings bottom rung by salvaging a 3-2 victory over now cellar-placed D’Abadie Youths when round two action continued on Wednesday.

Two important wins from Riad Abasali and one from Isa Mohammed in the fifth and decisive game elevated Servivors (11pts) into sixth place while D’Abadie Youths remain stuck on seventh overall.

In the opening game, D’Abadie’s Declan John triumphed 11-9, 11-5, 11-13, 11-5.

Abasali pulled one back for Servivors by getting past Everton Sorzano 11-3, 11-9, 11-4.

Edwin Humphreys then sent D’Abadie ahead by defeating Mujaahib Newaj 11-6, 7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9. Abasali, however, balanced the table once more by beating John 12-10, 2-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-6.

In the decider, Mohammed bettered his opening performance by battling to the end to conquer Sorzano 4-11, 11-2, 16-14, 3-11, 11-4.

For his heroics with the racquet, Abasali was adjudged the evening’s Toppers Most Valuable Player.

Queen’s Park Cricket Club (16pts) remain atop the standings while Solo Crusaders (15pts) and WASA (15pts) round off the top-three. Hillview Renegades (14pts) and Southerners (12pts) complete the seven-team standings in fourth and fifth positions respectively.