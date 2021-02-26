School district medical team approved by executive council

Marslyn Melville-Jack -

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Executive Council has approved the establishment of a district medical team to deal with suspected covid19 cases at schools.

Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy Marslyn Melville-Jack spoke about this at Wednesday’s virtual post-Executive Council media briefing.

Melville-Jack said: “The Executive Council has announced and confirmed today, the establishment of a district medical team comprising of one education house officer, one education district nurse, and one education district health nurse in the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy.”

She noted that this is in line with Cabinet note 731 of December 8, 2020. In its guidelines, the Ministry of Education said in Trinidad a unit has been approved by Cabinet and will be staffed with 14 nurses and a doctor.

Two nurses will be assigned to the educational districts as district medical teams and will be the liaison between schools and the ministry’s other units and share information with principals and supervisors.

She noted that the education house officer would be similar to the position of house officer on the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development’s permanent establishment.

“The job description has been modified to reflect the education system and the coverage of schools. He or she would report to the administrator of the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy and will be based at that division.

“This house officer would be responsible for supervising the education district health nurse and the education health nurse.”

She said, on Wednesday representatives of both the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy and the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development along with representatives of the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) were expected to meet to discuss the establishment of the team.

“Information on advertisement on the filling of these positions will soon become available,” she said.