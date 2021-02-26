News
Photos of the day: February 26, 2021
2 Hrs Ago
A child plays with her toy building blocks as she waits with her parents at Piarco Airport to board their repatriation flight back home to Venezuela - Sureash Cholai
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Seven year old Gabriel Britto enjoys chasing these pigeons at the San Juan Croisee. - Ayanna Kinsale
Finalist display their finished cocoa beans and products at the National Cocoa Awards and Prize Giving Ceremony, held at the Cocoa Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited, Chaguanas. - ROGER JACOB
Finalist display at the National Cocoa Awards and Prize Giving Ceremony. - ROGER JACOB
One of the Carnival costumes erected for the Pantheon Carnival exhibition at Woodford Square, Port of Spain on Friday. - Angelo Marcelle
Protestors taunt parliamentarians as they make their way to Parliament, in support of the Opposition's motion of no confidence in the Minister of Energy, Franklyn Khan. - ROGER JACOB
Kamla Persad-Bissessar, leader of the opposition, waves to supporters before entering the parliament chamber, at the Red House. - ROGER JACOB
This saleswoman stacks her portugal at her stand in San Juan. - Ayanna Kinsale
This salesman prepares a bag of hot pepper for a customer in San Juan. - Ayanna Kinsale
These workmen prepare steel as part of the flood alleviation project managed by Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency Unit at the Maritime Roundabout, Barataria. - Ayanna Kinsale
Ministry of Planning & Development Senior Communications Officer Greta Joy Mc Kenzie (right), checks the weight of a bag of debris, at the coastal clean-up at the Carenage Fishing Centre, Western Main Road on Friday. - Angelo Marcelle
Comments
"Photos of the day: February 26, 2021"