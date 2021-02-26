Moonilal, Imbert chastised after clash in House: 'Who the hell he think he is?'

Dr Roodal Moonilal -

Both Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Oropouche South MP Roodal Moonilal were made to apologise to each other after a short but heated exchange during Friday's sitting of the Lower House.

The discord began when Moonilal, during his contribution on a no-confidence motion against Energy Minister Franklin Khan, referred to Imbert's statement to the Parliament in September 2019 in which he asserted that only a PNM government could give workers a refinery to operate.

Imbert objected to Moonilal's remarks, to which Moonilal responded, "Who the hell he think he is?"

Moonilal quickly withdrew his remarks, but not before Speaker Brigid Annisette-George called on both Moonilal and Imbert to check their tone and language during their contributions.

"Minister of Finance, you will apologise for losing control by blurting out, and member for Oropouche, even though you have apologised, you are very seasoned and I think you can control yourself much better than that. So we all have to try and temper the other."

Both Imbert and Moonilal apologised for their remarks before the debate was allowed to continue.

In October 2015, during a sitting of the Lower House, Moonilal was also taken to task for interrupting Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi during his contribution by shouting, "Hush your stink mouth," across the floor. That outburst was directed at Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds.