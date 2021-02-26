Magistrate denies bail to Claxton Bay man while criminal record traced

A CHAGUANAS magistrate has asked for a proper criminal record tracing to be done on a man charged with robbery with aggravation, and not just a name search.

Magistrate Adrian Darmanie said on Friday because of the violent nature of the allegation against Clevon John, he wanted to ensure there was nothing in his criminal record which fell within the amendment to the Bail Act.

The magistrate made the order after he was told that three prior cases against John, for robbery, malicious wounding and a sexual offence, had been dismissed, while he was fined for possession of marijuana.

John was charged in relation to a robbery at RB’s Supermarket at Waterloo Road, Carapichaima, on February 11. He pleaded not guilty when he appeared virtually on Friday.

In an application for bail, John’s attorney Bhimal Maharajh said his client was a 30-year-old from Claxton Bay with one child. He also said he provides private transportation.

The police asked for an adjournment in order to get John’s criminal record and the magistrate agreed.

John was denied bail until Monday, when the matter comes back up for hearing.