Inland Revenue Division announces new service

Members of the public wait to enter the Inland Revenue Division, Government Plaza, Port of Spain. File photo -

THE Inland Revenue Division on Wednesday announced the introduction of a new service that allows employers to file their PAYE Annual Return, TD4 Supplementary Forms (TD4 Certificates) and IT 76 Forms online via its e-Tax platform.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said with this new service, employers will no longer be required to submit signed and stamped printed copies of the TD4 supplementary forms. Employers will be able to generate TD4 supplementary forms for their employees using the approved TD4 templates.

Employers must submit the annual PAYE form on https://etax.ird.gov.tt using either the logged in or non-logged in options. Non-logged in users are required to print, sign and submit the declaration to any Inland Revenue Division office.

The ministry said hard copy PAYE annual forms and TD4 supplementary forms will no longer be accepted by the Inland Revenue Division from employers for the years 2018 and onwards. The ministry reminded employers that all employees must receive two copies of the stamped and signed TD4 supplementary forms and all employees must have a BIR (Board of Inland Revenue) number.

The due date for submission of PAYE annual returns, TD4 supplementary forms and IT 76 Forms for 2020 has been extended to March 31. The ministry advised employers that if they need more information on the requirements to submit TD4 supplementary forms, they can visit the IRD’s website at www.ird.gov.tt/paye/annualreturn.