Enterprise man killed in shootout with police

File photo

AN Enterprise man is dead after a shootout with police on Friday morning.

Reports are that at about 5.10 am, police were searching for guns and ammunition at the corner of Postman Drive and Mano Street, Enterprise.

They entered the home of Joshua "Shorto" Christopher and heard gunshots. They returned fire, shooting Christopher, whom they found with a chrome black-handled revolver at his side. He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre, where he died while being treated.

More as this becomes available.