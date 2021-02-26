Curepe robbery accused faces Chaguanas magistrate

- TTPS

A Chaguanas magistrate denied bail and has remanded into custody a Curepe man charged in connection with two robberies in Freeport.

Kwesie Morris, also known as Kwesie Corraspie, 28, who lives at Valsayn Trace, is expected to reappear at the Chaguanas Magistrates Court on Friday.

Freeport police arrested him on Wednesday.

The charges stemmed from a robbery on February 20 at the Southern Main Road, Chase Village in Chaguanas. Police contend that a 50-year-old owner was at his business place where three men entered and announced a robbery.

One pointed a gun at the proprietor and relieved him of the day’s sale totalling $2,300. The gunman also stole his wallet containing two bank cheques, identification cards and an undisclosed sum of money.

The three then ran off.

In the other incident, a lotto manager reported that two men accosted her at her business place.

One had a gun which he pointed at her in announcing a robbery.

The men robbed her of an undisclosed sum of cash that represented the day’s sales and two cell phones, one valued at $3,000 and the other at $1,800. The men also stole two gold anklets, both worth $4,000, and a gold chain and pendant worth $2,500 and ran off.

PC Paul led investigations.