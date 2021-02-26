Criminals have many teachers

THE EDITOR: I am totally against the death penalty. Numerous worldwide studies have shown that this “act of vengeance” does not deter criminals. An eye for an eye will eventually leave all of us blind.

We should instead see that every offender was born innocent. Rapists, bandits, other criminals, they all learn their behaviour from those who were here before them.

It reminds me of the chicken and the egg question. Which came first, the judicial and legal fraternity, inclusive of the police, or the criminals?

Crime/criminality is a very lucrative business (for many), that’s why the Hugh Wooding Law School and similar institutions around the world are full to capacity. After graduation, you think these graduates are looking to drive taxis or take up farming?

The ones who benefit from crimes the most are those who are employed in the legal system. And those who gain the least are the ones who commit the act.

A few years ago an internationally published report showed that in the Western Hemisphere, TT was among the leading countries accessing internet porn. Our annual Carnival and fetes allow us to wine on each other. And now we are marching with candles in hand blindly wondering why our men rape.

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail