Cooper hits another 50 in Red Force trial

CEPHAS Cooper struck another half century on the final day of a TT Red Force three-day trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, on Thursday.

Batting for the Yannic Cariah XI, Cooper struck 73 off 130 balls to lead his team to 166/4 in the second innings when the match ended in a draw. Cooper, who slammed ten fours, was ably supported by Keagan Simmons who struck 46. In the fist innings, Cooper hit 63. Bowling for the Steven Katwaroo XI, spinner Ricky Jaipaul took 2/13.

Earlier in the day the Katwaroo XI did not add to its first innings overnight total of 288/9. Red Force are preparing for the upcoming West Indies Four-Day Championships.

SUMMARISED SCORES

YANNIC CARIAH XI 268 (Keagan Simmons 68, Cephas Cooper 63, Terrance Hinds 51; Bryan Charles 2/67, Ricky Jaipaul 2/28, Justyn Gangoo 2/12) and 166/4 (Cephas Cooper 73, K Simmons 46; Ricky Jaipaul 2/13) vs STEVEN KATWAROO XI 288 (Kirstan Kallicharan 99, Tion Webster 52, Jahron Alfred 31; Jon Russ Jaggesar 5/42, Kavesh Kantasingh 2/70, Navin Bidaisee 2/8) Match Drawn