Clerk of the THA reponds to PDP

PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine leads a prayer and walk around James Park and the Assembly Legislature in Scarborough on Friday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Farley Augustine says Clerk of the THA Myrna Mc Leod has responded to the party’s legal action against her for allegedly failing to invoke and correctly apply the law and standing orders to select a presiding officer for the THA.

On February 19, the six PDP assemblymen, through their attorney Lionel Luckhoo, issued a pre-action protocol letter to Mc Leod.

The letter, in part, called on her to reconvene the 12 assemblymen, in three days so that the election of the presiding officer could be put to the vote.

Speaking to reporters after a PDP march in upper Scarborough on Friday, Augustine told reporters Mc Leod had replied on Thursday.

“Yesterday, the clerk did respond in writing through her attorneys and we are just waiting on a brief from our legal team before we make our next step.

“As soon as our legal team is finished – because we saw it sometime late yesterday afternoon – sometime today we will have the all-clear to send a copy of her response to you.”

Asked what was Mc Leod’s response, Augustine said: “The clerk basically responded to say that she has done basically what she is supposed to do legally, and we are not satisfied with that response.”

He said the party simply wants the court to give an interpretation of what should have been done legally to end the six-six deadlock in the assembly.

“Our intent is to ask the court for an interpretation. That is not adversarial. That is asking the court to say quite clearly what we should and should not do, because clearly the others are out of ideas.”